Islamabad, Pakistan - December 20, 2023:** Pakistan grapples with a nationwide digital blackout after the Hacktivist Vanguard, a notorious cyber activist group, claimed responsibility for taking down all websites under the .gov.pk domain earlier today. The attack plunged government agencies, educational institutions, and public services into offline disarray, leaving citizens frustrated and businesses scrambling for alternative solutions.
The attack began in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with websites across the country displaying the Hacktivist Vanguard's signature skull and mask symbol accompanied by a message condemning alleged government censorship, human rights abuses, and economic inequality. Social media erupted with speculation and concern, with #govpkhutdown trending as frustrated citizens shared their experiences.
The Pakistani government swiftly acknowledged the attack, condemning it as a "sophisticated cybercrime" and vowing swift action to restore online services. Prime Minister Imran Khan convened an emergency meeting with cybersecurity officials and law enforcement agencies to assess the damage and formulate a response. Initial reports suggest the attack exploited vulnerabilities in the government's central domain server, effectively crippling all websites hosted under the .gov.pk domain.
The outage has had a significant impact on daily life in Pakistan. Online banking services, educational platforms, and government databases remained inaccessible, causing considerable disruption. Hospitals and emergency services switched to backup systems, highlighting the potential dangers of such widespread cyberattacks.
While the full extent of the damage is still unknown, the attack has sparked outrage and debate within Pakistan. Some citizens expressed support for the Hacktivist Vanguard's motives, viewing the act as a protest against perceived government injustices. Others, however, condemned the attack as a reckless act that inflicted undue hardship on ordinary citizens.
The international community has also expressed concern, with the United Nations calling for a swift and transparent investigation into the attack. Cybersecurity experts warned that the attack could have wider implications, potentially serving as a blueprint for future cyberattacks against other nations.
As of now, the government is working tirelessly to restore online services, with progress reports being communicated through alternative channels. The Hacktivist Vanguard has remained silent since claiming responsibility for the attack, leaving the international community and Pakistani citizens alike to grapple with the aftermath of this unprecedented digital blackout.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.25
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
