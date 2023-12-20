PakWheels Auto Show on Sunday - tickets, timings

Spread joy and excitement among car enthusiasts and petrolheads nationwide as the PakWheels Auto Show gears up to arrive in the vibrant city of lights. Save the date for this exhilarating event scheduled for December 24, 2023, from 12 pm to 11 pm at Portgrand.
Join us with your friends and family to immerse yourself in the thrilling atmosphere filled with engine roars, customized cars, vintage vehicles, impeccably restored four-wheelers, and unique bikes. This day promises to be unforgettable, offering non-stop fun for all attendees.
Tickets
Secure your entry to the auto show by acquiring tickets through ticketwala.pk. Choose from the following pricing options:
Early Bird Ticket: PKR 800
Standard Ticket: PKR 1,000
Group of 5: PKR 3,000
Visit ticketwala.pk now to ensure you don't miss out on this exciting event!
Ride Submission:
Submit your ride by filling out this form: https://www.pakwheels.com/rides/new/?type=autoshow providing essential details about your car, including its type, model year, category, city, and any unique features, and attach clear photos. Don't forget to include your contact information.
Important Note:
·Only approved and selected vehicles will be granted entry to the event.
·Ensure you upload the latest and appropriate pictures of your ride during submission.
· If your ride is approved, you will receive a serial number via text or email.
· Strictly prohibit smoke kits, burnouts, and any stunts that may harm attendees and venue infrastructure.
· Kindly await the response from the PakWheels team after submission.
· Avoid submitting your ride multiple times to streamline the process.
We eagerly await your presence at the venue; be our guest for a day that will be etched in your memory.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.25
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
