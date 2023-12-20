PakWheels Auto Show on Sunday - tickets, timings

Spread joy and excitement among car enthusiasts and petrolheads nationwide as the PakWheels Auto Show gears up to arrive in the vibrant city of lights. Save the date for this exhilarating event scheduled for December 24, 2023, from 12 pm to 11 pm at Portgrand.

Join us with your friends and family to immerse yourself in the thrilling atmosphere filled with engine roars, customized cars, vintage vehicles, impeccably restored four-wheelers, and unique bikes. This day promises to be unforgettable, offering non-stop fun for all attendees.

Tickets

Secure your entry to the auto show by acquiring tickets through ticketwala.pk. Choose from the following pricing options:

Early Bird Ticket: PKR 800

Standard Ticket: PKR 1,000

Group of 5: PKR 3,000

Visit ticketwala.pk now to ensure you don't miss out on this exciting event!

Ride Submission:

Submit your ride by filling out this form: https://www.pakwheels.com/rides/new/?type=autoshow providing essential details about your car, including its type, model year, category, city, and any unique features, and attach clear photos. Don't forget to include your contact information.

Important Note:

·Only approved and selected vehicles will be granted entry to the event.

·Ensure you upload the latest and appropriate pictures of your ride during submission.

· If your ride is approved, you will receive a serial number via text or email.

· Strictly prohibit smoke kits, burnouts, and any stunts that may harm attendees and venue infrastructure.

· Kindly await the response from the PakWheels team after submission.

· Avoid submitting your ride multiple times to streamline the process.

We eagerly await your presence at the venue; be our guest for a day that will be etched in your memory.