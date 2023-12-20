Shadab Khan appointed Punjab Police brand ambassador with honorary DSP rank

LAHORE – Punjab Police on Wednesday appointed Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan as its brand ambassador by honouring him with the DSP rank.

Punjab IGP Usman Anwar and Additional IG Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry pinned badges during a ceremony at the Central Police Office.

“It is an hounour for me,” the cricketer said while speaking on the occasion. He vowed to play his maximum role to make justice with this honour.

“I will be available to Punjab Police when they needed,” he said.

The IG Punjab said several athletes had been affiliated with the police in the past. He also welcomed him to the police department.

Later, the additional IG took him on a visit to various sections of the Central Police Office and briefed him about their operations.

Recently, Shadab Khan has been ruled of New Zealand tour for the T20I series due to injury he sustained during the National T20 Cup.