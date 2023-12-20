Where will Imran Khan contest elections 2024 from?

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chiarman Gohar Khan revealed that former prime minister Imran Khan will contest elections from three cities.

Gohar announced it while talking to media outside the Adiala Jail where the PTI founder has been kept for months in multiple cases. He said Imran Khan to take part in elections from Lahore, Islamabad and Mianwali.

Saying elections must be held on time, the PTI chief alleged that Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s nomination papers were snatched from his secretary. Such moves will damage an impression of free and fair elections, he said.

Gohar Khan said that he will get the nomination papers signed from the former premier tomorrow (Thursday) as today he was not allowed to take a plain paper in jail.

He also took aim at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying he used to play with hands in gloves with umpire.

He said restricting the PTI candidates from taking part in elections would lead to chaos and “we don’t want it”.

He said that consultation was being held with the PTI founder in the jail regarding the distribution of tickets to candidates for election scheduled to take place on February 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, PTI lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said Imran Khan had directed to convey his some messages to people of Pakistan.

He said the PTI stands with the judiciary for holding of elections in the country as it is the only way to bring stability.