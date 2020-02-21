PSL5–Match 1: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by 3 wickets
Web Desk
10:43 AM | 21 Feb, 2020
PSL5–Match 1: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by 3 wickets
Share

KARACHI - Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by three wickets in the opening match of Pakistan Super League, in Karachi last night.

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators Thursday won the toss and chose to bowl first against Islamabad United in the first match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

 Batting first, Islamabad United scored 168 runs in allotted 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators achieved the target in 18.3 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

Mohammad Hasnain of Quetta Gladiators was declared player of the match as he took four wickets. 

Two matches will also be played today in Pakistan Super League as in the first match, Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi at National stadium Karachi while Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

More From This Category
PSL5 – Match 3: Lahore lose three wickets at 82 ...
09:20 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
PSL 5 – Match 2: Karachi Kings wins second ...
01:21 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
PSL5–Match 1: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad ...
10:43 AM | 21 Feb, 2020
PSL5: Anwar Ali replaces Umar Akmal in Quetta ...
07:43 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
‘Magic Mountain’ at Malam Jabba to promote ...
05:51 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
PSL 2020: PCB bans Umar Akmal with immediate ...
12:40 PM | 20 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FBR sends notices to 24 bridal dress designers for allegedly evading tax
04:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr