PSL5–Match 1: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by 3 wickets
KARACHI - Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by three wickets in the opening match of Pakistan Super League, in Karachi last night.
Defending champions Quetta Gladiators Thursday won the toss and chose to bowl first against Islamabad United in the first match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.
Batting first, Islamabad United scored 168 runs in allotted 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators achieved the target in 18.3 overs for the loss of seven wickets.
Mohammad Hasnain of Quetta Gladiators was declared player of the match as he took four wickets.
Two matches will also be played today in Pakistan Super League as in the first match, Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi at National stadium Karachi while Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
