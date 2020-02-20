PSL5–Match 1: United bat first against Gladiators
08:05 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
PSL5–Match 1: United bat first against Gladiators
KARACHI – Defending champions Quetta Gladiators Thursday won the toss and chose to bowl first against Islamabad United in the first match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

The opening match of the fifth instalment on PSL is being played at National Cricket Stadium, Karachi.

Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Ben Cutting, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Khurram Manzoor

United: Shadab Khan (capt.), Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Hussain Talat, Rumman Raees, Amad Butt, Musa Khan, Rizwan Hussain, Zafar Gohar, Phil Salt Aqif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah. Supplementary: Saif Badar, Dawid Malan

