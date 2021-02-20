Karachi Kings face Quetta Gladiators in opening match as PSL6 begins today

12:37 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
Karachi Kings face Quetta Gladiators in opening match as PSL6 begins today
KARACHI – The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League will begin today with a colourful ceremony at National Stadium in the Sindh capital city.

The opening match of the event will be played between the winners of 2019 and 2020 edition – Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings respectively – at 8:00pm after the opening ceremony and fireworks.

Six teams including Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will contest for the trophy.

A total of thirty-four matches will be played among these teams.  Twenty matches will be played in Karachi while fourteen matches will be played in Lahore.

The final of PSL-6 will be played at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 22nd of next month.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Hassan Khan (as partial replacement for Dale Steyn).

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

