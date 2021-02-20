Man spotted driving Jaguar vehicle in reverse on Karachi road (VIDEO)

06:21 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – In a viral video, a man was captured driving a luxury vehicle in reverse on a busy road in Karachi, putting lives of commuters on risks.

The unknown driver, who seems addicted to be praised for bizarre stunts, along with his friends can be seen driving Jaguar backward in speed in a more than two-minute long video.

The video has invited mixed responses with some praising his skills and others condemning such acts.

