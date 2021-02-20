Man spotted driving Jaguar vehicle in reverse on Karachi road (VIDEO)
06:21 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
Share
KARACHI – In a viral video, a man was captured driving a luxury vehicle in reverse on a busy road in Karachi, putting lives of commuters on risks.
The unknown driver, who seems addicted to be praised for bizarre stunts, along with his friends can be seen driving Jaguar backward in speed in a more than two-minute long video.
The video has invited mixed responses with some praising his skills and others condemning such acts.
- Man spotted driving Jaguar vehicle in reverse on Karachi road (VIDEO)06:21 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Sister of PM Imran Khan’s wife appointed at HEC on ‘merit’05:27 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan says Iran border fencing to be completed this year04:43 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West03:55 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Mahira Khan's Barwaan Khiladi teaser narrates an intense storyline ...03:24 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021