PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq ties the knot

Maryam Nawaz, other party leaders attend the wedding ceremony in Lahore
Web Desk
11:53 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq ties the knot
Share

LAHORE – Sania Ashiq, a member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), got married on Saturday.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was prominent among the guests, as seen in pictures of the ceremony making rounds on social media.

Several other PML-N members too were seen at the wedding ceremony, including MPAs Hina Parvez Butt and Azma Bukhari.

Some pictures from the wedding ceremony show Maryam Nawaz wearing an elegant red long dress with red heels. 

She complimented her look by wearing traditional jewellery and a clutch. A bright red lip colour completed her look.

The bride wore an off-white lehnga with long red kameez boasted with golden embroidery. 

In terms of makeup, Sania opted to go for smokey-eyes with nude lip colour. She completed her look by wearing golden and red coloured jewellery. 

Sania's groom wore a black sherwani and teamed it with a red headdress.

On this occasion, Maryam congratulated Sania and her husband Abu Bakar.

Sania, who is also serving as secretary of Maryam Nawaz, introduces herself on Twitter in these words, "Daughter of a strong man. Member Provincial Assembly Punjab(MPA) - PMLN. Pharmacist by Education. Follower of political ideology of MNS."

More From This Category
Pakistani PM's Russia visit next week will be a ...
11:13 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Pakistan bans Australian all-rounder over ...
10:38 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Long-term suppliers cancel LNG shipments for ...
09:53 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Pakistan decides to treat criticism of military, ...
09:07 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Karachi woman kills husband with poison delivered ...
10:13 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Over 200 arrested for celebrating Basant in ...
03:30 PM | 19 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah's transformation leaves fans shocked
08:44 PM | 19 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr