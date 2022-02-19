PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq ties the knot

LAHORE – Sania Ashiq, a member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), got married on Saturday.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was prominent among the guests, as seen in pictures of the ceremony making rounds on social media.

Several other PML-N members too were seen at the wedding ceremony, including MPAs Hina Parvez Butt and Azma Bukhari.

Some pictures from the wedding ceremony show Maryam Nawaz wearing an elegant red long dress with red heels.

She complimented her look by wearing traditional jewellery and a clutch. A bright red lip colour completed her look.

The bride wore an off-white lehnga with long red kameez boasted with golden embroidery.

In terms of makeup, Sania opted to go for smokey-eyes with nude lip colour. She completed her look by wearing golden and red coloured jewellery.

Sania's groom wore a black sherwani and teamed it with a red headdress.

On this occasion, Maryam congratulated Sania and her husband Abu Bakar.

Sania, who is also serving as secretary of Maryam Nawaz, introduces herself on Twitter in these words, "Daughter of a strong man. Member Provincial Assembly Punjab(MPA) - PMLN. Pharmacist by Education. Follower of political ideology of MNS."