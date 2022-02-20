PSL7, Match 29: Islamabad United set 106-run target for Multan Sultans – Check live score and squads
Share
LAHORE – Islamabad United set 106-run target for Multan Sultans to win the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Sunday.
Islamabad United captain Asif Ali won the toss and chose to bat first but the inform Sultans restricted them to 105 in the allotted 20 overs.
United’s Muhammad Musa remained the top scorer with 26 runs and Liam Dawson made 22 runs. Sultans’ Imran Tahir and Asif Afridi took two wickets each.
The former Champions look good for successive titles with eight wins from their nine fixtures as skipper Rizwan and squad wreaked havoc in the past games of the ongoing cricket league.
Rizwan-led franchises are riding high consolidating their position at the top of the points table. Skipper and opening batsman Shan Masood have made a formidable pair at the top of the order, both playing their A-game in the league.
Meanwhile, a security consultant of Multan Sultans tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday hours before their clash against United.
#Sherus to lock horns with #Sultans tonight.— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 20, 2022
What are your predictions?#MSvIU #HBLPSL7 #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/6gE2z7XX6Y
PCB officials said the security consultant has been quarantined immediately as per the COVID-19 protocols issued by the board while all players underwent coronavirus diagnostic tests and everyone has tested negative.
On the other hand, Islamabad United remained inconsistent throughout the T20 tournament. Shadab led squad played a very aggressive brand of cricket with the top order firing in almost all of the games during the first leg in the seaside metropolis.
PSL7: Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United – ... 12:20 AM | 20 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 66 runs in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ...
Following the departure of Paul Stirling and Alex Hales, they have struggled to display better game while the star all-rounder and captain, Shadab Khan going into this encounter as he missed last two games due to injury.
Squads
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan ( c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani
Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali (c), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan, Marchant de Lange
PSL7: Mohammad Rizwan sets another T20 record 09:08 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan has become the first Pakistani player to complete two 100-run ...
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Five terrorists killed, soldier martyred in North Waziristan ...08:40 PM | 20 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan makes fake news punishable through presidential ordinance08:05 PM | 20 Feb, 2022
- Africa no longer polio-free as first case reported after five years07:24 PM | 20 Feb, 2022
- PSL7, Match 29: Islamabad United set 106-run target for Multan ...07:16 PM | 20 Feb, 2022
- Queen Elizabeth, 95, tests positive for COVID-1906:41 PM | 20 Feb, 2022
- Alizeh Shah's transformation leaves fans shocked08:44 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Bella Hadid calls out India and other countries on Hijab ban11:32 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- After 'deep deliberation', Ali Noor publicly apologises for harassing ...06:11 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022