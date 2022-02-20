PSL7, Match 29: Islamabad United set 106-run target for Multan Sultans – Check live score and squads

LAHORE – Islamabad United set 106-run target for Multan Sultans to win the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Sunday.

Islamabad United captain Asif Ali won the toss and chose to bat first but the inform Sultans restricted them to 105 in the allotted 20 overs.

United’s Muhammad Musa remained the top scorer with 26 runs and Liam Dawson made 22 runs. Sultans’ Imran Tahir and Asif Afridi took two wickets each.

The former Champions look good for successive titles with eight wins from their nine fixtures as skipper Rizwan and squad wreaked havoc in the past games of the ongoing cricket league.

Rizwan-led franchises are riding high consolidating their position at the top of the points table. Skipper and opening batsman Shan Masood have made a formidable pair at the top of the order, both playing their A-game in the league.

Meanwhile, a security consultant of Multan Sultans tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday hours before their clash against United.

PCB officials said the security consultant has been quarantined immediately as per the COVID-19 protocols issued by the board while all players underwent coronavirus diagnostic tests and everyone has tested negative.

On the other hand, Islamabad United remained inconsistent throughout the T20 tournament. Shadab led squad played a very aggressive brand of cricket with the top order firing in almost all of the games during the first leg in the seaside metropolis.

Following the departure of Paul Stirling and Alex Hales, they have struggled to display better game while the star all-rounder and captain, Shadab Khan going into this encounter as he missed last two games due to injury.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan ( c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali (c), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan, Marchant de Lange