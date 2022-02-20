PSL7: Quetta Gladiators opt to bat first against Karachi Kings – Check live score and squads

LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and opted to bat first against Karachi Kings in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), here on double-header Sunday.

The 2020 champions Karachi Kings, which remained off-color with a mere single win in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7, will compete with the Quetta Gladiators today eyeing a second victory in the mega event.

Quetta have won the toss and elected to bat first! Here are the lineups for today: #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #QGvKK pic.twitter.com/ovttPIHPAK — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 20, 2022

Babar-led Kings are languishing at the last spot in the Pakistan Super League 2022 points table with one win and 8 losses from their 9 matches of the league. Skipper and star player Babar Azam remained the top run-scorer for the franchise with 307 runs at a strike rate of 120.

In their last match against Qalandars, the bowling side put up an impressive show to help the team taste the first win of season seven. Defending 150 runs, Mir Hamza and Chris Jordan bowled brilliantly to restrict Lahore to 127.

Kings now will be eager to make it two in a row as they lock horns with Sarfaraz-led Quetta Gladiators in their last fixture of the country’s flagship T20 tournament.

The @TeamQuetta strive to achieve their qualification dreams today as they face @KarachiKingsARY, who are coming in fresh from their first victory. #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #QGvKK pic.twitter.com/VCKJKoaK0I — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 20, 2022

On the other hand, Gladiators have a very thin chance of qualifying for the knockout round although their chances majorly depend on the performance of injury-hit United’s.

The franchise won only three matches so far and is ranked at fifth place (second last spot). The franchise hasn’t tasted success in their last three matches as they lost to Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans.

Amid the blasting action, Pakistan Cricket Board and Quetta Gladiators on Saturday refuted the allegations of James Faulkner about non-payment and mistreatment during the ongoing league.

Gladiators in a joint statement with board officials said they are disappointed and dismayed with the reprehensible behavior of James Faulkner, saying they always treated him with the utmost respect.

Following the controversy, Pakistan U-19 player Muhammad Shehzad has taken James Faulkner’s place in the Gladiators for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Sohail Tanvir, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad

Karachi Kings: Joe Clarke (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Jordan Thompson, Qasim Akram, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif