Daily Horoscope – 19th February 2023

Web Desk 08:57 AM | 20 Feb, 2023
Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you may visit a religious place. You need to put your extra money in a safe place that will promise you returns. Avoid argument with someone you live. All your issues should be solved amicably. You might see progress in work life. Your spouse might burst out on you over a not-so-happening conjugal life that you have

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, decide a trip with your friends or family members to become relaxed. You may attain benefits from the help of your siblings. Stay away from people with bad habits. You need to try to talk to all friends whom you have been ignoring for longer time.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, Rise in expenses might affect your peace of mind. Family members may not fulfil your expectations. You will realize how much your sweetheart loves you. Added knowledge that you acquire today would give you an advantage. You would be full of good ideas. People around you will try to create differences in your relationship.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you may feel tense. You want to share your problems with family members, but will hesitate to do that. Be honest with your loved one. You are a fast learner with sharp and active mind. You will get benefits from past investments. Take your parents into confidence regarding your new projects. You will enjoy the ecstasy of love.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you will meet someone with whom you can spend rest of your life. Do not consume food excessively. Take care of your health. Legal cases will go in your favor. You will get financial benefits from money-related cases. You will enjoy a peaceful day with family members. 

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you can implement new thoughts in to your work and business. You may make investments more capital into your business for future growth. Your income can boost your business with apt use of Social Media. At home, you may be capable to settle disputes amongst members of the family.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you will get irritated over small matters at home and office. Allyour issues related to money can get solved to attain financial benefits. Enjoy a peaceful and quiet day with family members. Live and relish free moments after working.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, your health and energy conservation habit will benefit you immensely. Despite a busy schedule, you will be easily able to cope up with the tiredness and sickness. You will be able to earn money without any help or assistance. Be optimist and realist.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may find situation unfavorable at work place. You can also face both unexpected upheavals and losses during this period. It is advised to make investments into new property business. Your profits and losses can now avert all together. Stay conscious and calculated in handling different partners.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, health will remain fine due to strict dieting. You should not lend your money to anyone without considering it, as it can create major problems in the future. All your relatives and friends will come to you for lavish dinner. 

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you may become nervous over friends issues.  It’s important that you have to stick to being confident. Investment needs to be made with a long-term perspective.  This might be good time to in matrimonial life. Your devoted love would have the greatest power to impress others.  Pending projects and plans may take final shape.  You may receive special attention from your spouse.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20) 

Today, some highly influential people at workplace will boost your morale. All traders may get profits in business.  House environment may call for favorable changes. Your life may turn into very romantic.  Pending tasks may keep you engaged in office.  You need to spend a wonderful evening with your spouse.

08:56 AM | 19 Feb, 2023

Latest

Horoscope

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 20, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (Last Update 11:32 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 279.2 282
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315.8 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 178 180.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 707.22 715.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.76 39.16
Danish Krone DKK 38.14 38.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.56 33.91
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.29
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 867.89 876.89
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.34 167.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 690.7 698.7
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.05 73.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 197.12 199.12
Swedish Korona SEK 25.26 25.56
Swiss Franc CHF 287.56 290.06
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Karachi PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Islamabad PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Peshawar PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Quetta PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Sialkot PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Attock PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Gujranwala PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Jehlum PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Multan PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Bahawalpur PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Gujrat PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Nawabshah PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Chakwal PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Hyderabad PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Nowshehra PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Sargodha PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Faisalabad PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190
Mirpur PKR 195,700 PKR 2,190

