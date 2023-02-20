Imran Khan reaches LHC to attend hearing in bail case

LAHORE – PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday reached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to appear before the court to get protective bail in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Earlier today, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh gave him a last chance to appear in person in court by 5pm. However he managed to enter the court premises at 5:50 as hundreds of supporters present on the Mall Road forced his motorcade to move slowly.
Heavy deployment of police has been made at the around the high court to avoid any untoward situation and bar the PTI workers to enter the court premises.
The PTI chief moved the high court for protective bail after an Islamabad anti-terrorism court on Feb 15 had turned down Imran’s request for an extension in his interim bail in the ECP protest case due to his non-appearance. The protests had been staged outside the ECP last year after it disqualified him in the Toshakhana case. Later, the PTI chief and other party leaders had been booked under terrorism act.
At the previous hearing, Justice Sheikh had also pointed out difference in signature of Imran Khan on the affidavit — attached with the affidavit — and the power of attorney. The court called it a serious matter and directed the former premier to appear in the court in person by 2pm on Feb 20.
The court had also advised Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar to meet the PTI chief’s legal team and decide on security matters.
Today’s Hearing
The legal team of Imran Khan also arrived in the court to submit arguments in the case.
At the outset of the hearing, Justice Sheikh inquired about the whereabouts of the PTI chief’s lawyer. To which, Advocate Intizar Panjhota replied that his lawyer was on the way. The case was later adjourned till 2pm.
The ex-premier’s lawyer, Khawaja Tariq Rahim, said the registrar office had rejected a request for using the LHC’s mosque gate. He said if the security officials assured of making the Mall Road empty, his client could appear before court on Tuesday.
To which, Justice Shaikh said: “The law is the same for everyone and Imran Khan should come from where every common citizen comes.”
Later, the judge directed him to submit arguments on the difference in the signatures. The PTI chief’s counsel admitted difference, saying Imran Khan had not filed the protective bail, he said.
At this, the court remarked that it could issue a contempt notice to the PTI chief. However, lawyer argued that contempt of court was not applicable on the matter. The judge got angry on the comment and given a last chance to Khan to appear before him till 5pm.
