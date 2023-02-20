LHC gives Imran Khan another chance to appear in bail case

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Monday gave another chance to Imran Khan to appear before it after he failed to show up at 2pm.
The former prime minister moved the court to get protective bail in the case of protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office.
Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the LHC postponed the hearing for Monday and there were reports that the former prime minister will arrive at the court by 2pm today.
When the court met this afternoon, it asked where Imran Khan was. His lawyer said he was on the way and would arrive in few minutes.
Justice Sheikh decided to wait for a few more minutes but the PTI leader failed to turn up.
The court then adjourned once again allowing Imran Khan to appear by 5pm.
Earlier, the LHC Monday morning granted permission for the PTI chief’s vehicle to be allowed inside the court premise — a privilege accorded only to judges.
Khan’s lawyers filed a request with the court this morning, but it was first rejected. However, the court later granted the permission on the account of Imran Khan’s health.
The former prime minister is required to appear in person before the LHC for a bail hearing. He risks being arrested in the case registered against him over a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan. An anti-terrorism court cancelled his bail last week.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.
Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.
All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.
This is an intraday update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Karachi
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Quetta
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Attock
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Multan
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.