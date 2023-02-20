Search

LHC gives Imran Khan another chance to appear in bail case

Web Desk 03:19 PM | 20 Feb, 2023
Source: File photo

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Monday gave another chance to Imran Khan to appear before it after he failed to show up at 2pm.

The former prime minister moved the court to get protective bail in the case of protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the LHC postponed the hearing for Monday and there were reports that the former prime minister will arrive at the court by 2pm today.

When the court met this afternoon, it asked where Imran Khan was. His lawyer said he was on the way and would arrive in few minutes.

Justice Sheikh decided to wait for a few more minutes but the PTI leader failed to turn up.

The court then adjourned once again allowing Imran Khan to appear by 5pm.

Earlier, the LHC Monday morning granted permission for the PTI chief’s vehicle to be allowed inside the court premise — a privilege accorded only to judges.

Khan’s lawyers filed a request with the court this morning, but it was first rejected. However, the court later granted the permission on the account of Imran Khan’s health.

The former prime minister is required to appear in person before the LHC for a bail hearing. He risks being arrested in the case registered against him over a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan. An anti-terrorism court cancelled his bail last week.

Imran Khan likely to be arrested in prohibited funding case

