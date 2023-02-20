PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi field first against Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the ninth fixture of Pakistan Super League Season 8 tonight on February 20 at National Bank Cricket Arena in the port city.
Babar Azam-led Yellow Storm has won one out of the two games played in this year’s sports gala. In their opening game, Zalmi outfoxed Karachi Kings but were dealt a blow in second game against Multan Sultans.
Gladiators, on the other hand, have bagged one out of the two games played in the Twenty20 league this year. In their opening game against table toppers Multan Sultans, Sarfaraz-led squad suffered a huge loss but managed a comeback against Karachi Kings.
As per the pitch conditions, the team winning the toss will prefer to bat first to score big numbers to put the opposition under pressure as in the last 3 games, two fixtures have been taken by teams batting first.
Squads
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain
Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.
During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.
Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.
All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.
This is an intraday update...
KARACHI – Gold continued its last week’s gaining momentum on Monday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs500 per tola to reach Rs196,500.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,467.
On Saturday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $1 to reach at $1844 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Feb-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-continues-winning-momentum-against-dollar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.