PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi field first against Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the ninth fixture of Pakistan Super League Season 8 tonight on February 20 at National Bank Cricket Arena in the port city.

Babar Azam-led Yellow Storm has won one out of the two games played in this year’s sports gala. In their opening game, Zalmi outfoxed Karachi Kings but were dealt a blow in second game against Multan Sultans.

Gladiators, on the other hand, have bagged one out of the two games played in the Twenty20 league this year. In their opening game against table toppers Multan Sultans, Sarfaraz-led squad suffered a huge loss but managed a comeback against Karachi Kings.

As per the pitch conditions, the team winning the toss will prefer to bat first to score big numbers to put the opposition under pressure as in the last 3 games, two fixtures have been taken by teams batting first.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem