Travelling to Saudi Arabia with pets? keep new rules in mind

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia has announced a new protocol for passengers wishing to travel to Kingdom. As per the new rules, they must first seek permission from Saudi authorities to ship their animals, a spokesman for Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Sunday.

According to the notification issued by the Saudi government, all airlines must inform passengers in advance about the new rules for the shipment of pets. “Airlines must inform passengers that it is necessary to submit import/export applications for animals through the new electronic link (https://nanma.sa), before travelling,” it said.

The flight carriers must not ship animals, including those accompanied by their owners, without obtaining a permit from the ministry of environment, the notification further read.