Travelling to Saudi Arabia with pets? keep new rules in mind

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia has announced a new protocol for passengers wishing to travel to Kingdom. As per the new rules, they must first seek permission from Saudi authorities to ship their animals, a spokesman for Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Sunday.
According to the notification issued by the Saudi government, all airlines must inform passengers in advance about the new rules for the shipment of pets. “Airlines must inform passengers that it is necessary to submit import/export applications for animals through the new electronic link (https://nanma.sa), before travelling,” it said.
The flight carriers must not ship animals, including those accompanied by their owners, without obtaining a permit from the ministry of environment, the notification further read.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 20, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (Last Update 11:32 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|279.2
|282
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315.8
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178
|180.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|707.22
|715.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.76
|39.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.14
|38.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|867.89
|876.89
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|165.34
|167.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|690.7
|698.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|197.12
|199.12
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|25.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|287.56
|290.06
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,780.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Karachi
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Quetta
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Attock
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Multan
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,700
|PKR 2,190
