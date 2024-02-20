Search

IN PICTURES: Maya Ali, Osman Khalid Butt serve as xmuses in latest photoshoot

Noor Fatima
12:15 AM | 20 Feb, 2024
Maya Ali Osman Khalid Butt
Source: Maya Ali (Instagram)

Pakistani television industry's one true pair, Maya Ali and Osman Khalid Butt, famed for their unforgettable chemistry in the blockbuster drama serial, Aun Zara, came together after years on screen, leaving social media users on the edge of their seats.

Ali and Butt made waves in the small screen industry with Aun Zara which went on to become one of the most popular and most watched drama serials in Pakistan. Owing to their acting prowess in their individual, complex roles as the titular characters — Aun and Zara — the stars left a lasting impression on the minds of the audience who were glued to the screens to watch the duo. Not only that, Butt and Ali were propelled into limelight with the television serial. Aun Zara gained a cult following and received multiple nominations.

In a recent venture into the fashion industry, the Mann Mayal star and the Chupke Chupke actor came together to become a force to be reckoned with, setting new limits for their talent in different fields. The on screen couple posed for the Teefa In Trouble star's clothing collection.

Taking to Instagram, the Yunhi star's clothing brand introduced the couple as their muse and weaved a beautiful tale of the reel life duo's journey.

“In the quiet dance of fate, their souls intertwined once more, discovering affection under a starlit sky. ???????? ???????????????????????????? shares a tale where unspoken sentiments weave a tune across the ages, starting with a tender chord in the glow of destiny's twilight,” the caption reads.

“Enthralled by Ali's captivating charm in ????????????????????????, immersed in the mesmerizing shades of Peach. Enter a realm of enduring grace where the skill of tilla embroidery and mirror work seamlessly merges with the charm of sophistication. Wrapped in refinement, this attire honors the refined artistry, with the embroidered organza dupatta and adorned Korean raw silk culottes introducing a hint of feminine allure to the captivating Peach spectrum,” it reads.

Writing about Butt, the note stated that the star “steals the spotlight in ???????????????????? - Peach-colored Kurta, embellished with anchor embroidery on the chest and intricate sleeve detailing. Paired with a sleek white Korean raw silk trouser, it's a harmonious blend of sophistication and style.”

Smitten with their undeniable charisma, social media users went gaga while shipping their favourite on-screen couple.

Ali and Butt have worked together in Aik Nayee Cinderella and Sanam as well.

On the acting front, Ali will next be seen in Aasmaan Bolay Ga. She was previously seen in Mera Naam Yousuf Hai, Diyar-e-Dil, Mann Mayal, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Jo Bichar Gaye and Yunhi.

Butt, on the other hand, was recently seen in Baaghi, Surkh Chandni, Ehd-e-Wafa, Alif, Chupke Chupke, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Kala Doriya and Siyaah.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

