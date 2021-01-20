Govt announces public holiday on Feb 5

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a public holiday on February 5 (Friday) to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Interior Ministry has issued a notification in this regard.

On the occasion, seminars and rallies will be held to show solidarity with people of Kashmir on the both side of the Line of Control (LoC).

Strict security measures have been announced in the capital city and other cities as the interior ministry has already said that Islamabad and Rawalpindi are at high alert.