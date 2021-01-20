Pakistanis to get first passport free of cost
Share
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday announced that first passport will be issued to all nations free of cost as earlier an applicant had to pay Rs3,000 as normal fee for the passport.
Rashid, who is founder of Awami Muslim League (AML), stated this during his visit to Islamabad airport to inspect the facilities being provided to passengers, GNN reported.
He further said that the Directorate General of Immigration and Passport will issue 100,000 passports in a day, adding that validity of passport for labourers working in foreign countries has been increased to ten years.
The interior minister further said that any negligence in providing facilities to the passengers will not be tolerated, adding that overseas Pakistanis are our asset.
- Pakistanis to get first passport free of cost07:17 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- WATCH – Pakistan's only SHO who leads Friday prayer in mosques (DP ...06:27 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- CDA takes possession of Sector C-14 Sarai Kharbouza in peaceful ...06:09 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
-
- BQPS-III first turbine commissioning on fast track05:29 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Danish Taimoor pens down a heartfelt note for Ayeza Khan on 30th ...04:51 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- WATCH - Trailer of Hareem Shah's first web series released02:19 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Is Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic in Peshawar?12:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021