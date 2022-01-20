Lahore on high alert after Anarkali Bazaar blast death toll rises to 4

Over two dozen people hospitalised with injuries in Punjab capital
Web Desk
02:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – The death toll has surged to four, with 27 others injured in a blast at Paan Mandi in Anarkali Bazaar of the provincial capital on Thursday.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the blast site – a prize bond shop – in Anarkali Bazaar near Lahore’s historic Walled City. Police took control of the situation and cordoned off the blast site.

The wounded were rushed to the nearby Mayo Hospital. The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Ramzan, resident of Ferozewala, a child aged 10-12 named Zeeshan, and a youth named Yasir, hospital officials said.

The windows of nearby shops and buildings left shattered due to the blast.

The shop caught fire after the explosion reducing it to ashes as forensic experts said that a time device was used to detonate the bomb.

Police earlier said that it appeared to be a cylinder blast while the Rescue 112 officials said it looked like a bomb blast.

Punjab IGP took notice of the blast and sought a report from Lahore CCPO.

Lahore Deputy Inspector-General of Operations Dr Muhammad Abid Khan told the media that the investigation was in the initial stages and the nature of the blast was being ascertained.

The police official said the blast caused a 1.5 feet-deep-hole in the ground, while the injured people had been shifted to Mayo Hospital.

Politicians express sorrow

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemned the incident and ordered authorities to arrest the people responsible for the blast. "The government stands with the affectees in their times of sorrow."

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said the blast at the historic marketplace was "upsetting", as poor people and innocent children lost their lives and were injured as a result of the incident.

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz and also condemned the blast and said a blast taking occurring at an extremely crowding place was concerning. "May Allah have mercy on the families and Pakistan," she said.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said she was sorry to hear about the blast and expressed that her heart goes out to the affected families.

