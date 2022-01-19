Pak Suzuki increases prices of all its passenger cars

KARACHI – Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has increased the prices of its passenger car line-up, owing to the hike under ‘mini-budget’.

“Due to the recent mini budget, the government increased different taxes on almost all variants, so Pak Suzuki has increased only those taxes,” the company said in a statement to local media.

Here's the revised retail prices (exclusive of Advance Income Tax) of Suzuki vehicles:

Cultus

Suzuki’s Cultus AGS variant, with the biggest hike of Rs150,000, is now available at Rs2,422,000.

Cultus VXR has gone from Rs1,904,000 to Rs2,030,000, while Cultus VXL will be sold for Rs2,244,000 against the old price of Rs2,105,000.

Alto

The new price for Alto VX after a hike of Rs32,000, is Rs1,306,000, while Alto VXR now costs Rs1,546,000, compared to the old price of Rs1,508,000.

The price of Alto VXL/AGS has seen an increase of Rs43,000 and now set at Rs1,747,000.

Wagon R

The price of Wagon R AGS has seen a surge of Rs34,000, now available at Rs2,158,000.

Wagon R VXR will be sold for Rs1,877,000 (previous price: Rs1,760,000), while Wagon R VXL will now cost Rs23,000 more with a new price of Rs1,975,000.

Bolan

Bolan VX, with an increase of Rs29,000, is now priced at Rs1,178,000.

The company last announced a price-increase in November.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) set sales records twice in the calendar year 2021. PSMC reached a new monthly record of over 15,500 units sold in Dec surpassing its previous high of over 15,200 units sold in July 2021.