Pakistan to face Afghanistan today in ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup  
Web Desk
10:15 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
Pakistan will play against Afghanistan today in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup at Trinidad and Tobago. The match will start at 0600PM (PST).

In the second match, England will face the United Arab Emirates in Basseterre. The match will start at 0600 PM (PST).

In the third match, Bangladesh will take Canada in Basseterre at 0600 PM (PST).

Pakistan kicked off their world cup campaign with a big win over Zimbabwe couple of days ago. Haseebullah Khan scored a fine century and Awais Ali picked up 6 wickets in the opener match of the Green Shirts.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

