Pakistan to face Afghanistan today in ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
Share
Pakistan will play against Afghanistan today in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup at Trinidad and Tobago. The match will start at 0600PM (PST).
In the second match, England will face the United Arab Emirates in Basseterre. The match will start at 0600 PM (PST).
In the third match, Bangladesh will take Canada in Basseterre at 0600 PM (PST).
Pakistan kicked off their world cup campaign with a big win over Zimbabwe couple of days ago. Haseebullah Khan scored a fine century and Awais Ali picked up 6 wickets in the opener match of the Green Shirts.
Haseebullah's 135, Awais' six-for spearhead Pakistan to resounding win— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) January 18, 2022
More details: https://t.co/IbjdQvmeJG#PakistanFutureStars | #U19CWC
U19 CWC: Haseebullah, Awais Ali shine as Pakistan ... 09:53 AM | 18 Jan, 2022
BASSETERRE – Haseebullah Khan scored a ton before Awais Ali took six wickets to assist green shirts to seal a ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC indicts ex-GB judge in contempt case12:32 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan ranked second on Economist normalcy index: Asad Umar12:00 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- SBP digitises financing process11:30 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Rawalpindi woman sentenced to death for ‘blasphemous’ WhatsApp ...11:00 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
-
- Sharmila Faruqui comes face to face with Nadia Khan for mocking her ...10:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- UK man who advertised himself on matrimonial billboards gives an ...06:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Video of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain riding an elephant goes viral06:25 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021