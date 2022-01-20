PM Imran Khan vows to bring reforms in criminal justice system
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated government's resolve to establish rule of law in the country.
Chairing a meeting on reforms in Criminal Justice System of the country in Islamabad on Thursday, the prime minister said it was for the first time that government was bringing reforms in criminal justice system.
“The implementation of reforms will help to fulfill government's manifesto of rule of law. Due to the lack of significant changes in the criminal system with passage of time, the gap between the rich and the poor in the country has widened,” he added.
The meeting was informed that new offenses and provisions have been proposed in the criminal law, including laws for protection of women such as Stalking of Women offense.
The meeting was also informed that amendments in Pakistan Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code are also part of these reforms.
