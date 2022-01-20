Three dead, 23 injured in Lahore blast

LAHORE – At three dead and 23 others sustained injuries during a blast at Paan Mandi in Anarkali on Thursday.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the blast site – a prize bond shop – in Anarkali Bazaar near Lahore’s historic Walled City. Police took control of the situation and cordoned off the blast site.

The wounded were rushed to the nearby Mayo Hospital. The windows of nearby shops and buildings left shattered due to the blast.

The shop caught fire after the explosion reducing it to ashes as forensic experts said that a time device was used to detonate the bomb.

Police earlier said that it appeared to be a cylinder blast while the Rescue 112 officials said it looked like a bomb blast.

Punjab IGP took notice of the blast and sought a report from Lahore CCPO.

Lahore Deputy Inspector-General of Operations Dr Muhammad Abid Khan told the media that the investigation was in the initial stages and the nature of the blast was being ascertained.

The police official said the blast caused a 1.5 feet-deep-hole in the ground, while the injured people had been shifted to Mayo Hospital.