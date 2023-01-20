Watch - Rafay Butt shares a hilarious 'female version' of Kahani Suno

Kaifi Khalil's record-breaking song Kahani Suno continues to win hearts in 2023.

The craze surrounding it hasn't toned down one bit and now influencers are making new renditions of the popular number.

Comedian and Instagram influencer Rafay Butt has left fans rolling with laughter by crooning a female version of Kaifi Khalil's Kahani Suno.

"Get ready ???? Tag them!

Earlier this week, Khalil took to social media to announce that his latest tune had bagged a spot in the top global music video chart on YouTube.

Kahani Suno's melody has touched many broken hearts, including celebrated singer Aima Baig's. Other than Baig, Ahsan Khan and Maya Ali lauded Khalil's mastery.