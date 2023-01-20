Search

Watch - Rafay Butt shares a hilarious 'female version' of Kahani Suno

Web Desk 09:10 PM | 20 Jan, 2023
Source: Instagram

Kaifi Khalil's record-breaking song Kahani Suno continues to win hearts in 2023.

The craze surrounding it hasn't toned down one bit and now influencers are making new renditions of the popular number.

Comedian and Instagram influencer Rafay Butt has left fans rolling with laughter by crooning a female version of Kaifi Khalil's Kahani Suno.

"Get ready ???? Tag them!#lahore #karachi #islamabad #faisalabad #reelsinstagram #rawalpindi #explore #reelsvideo #reelitfeelit," captioned Butt.

Earlier this week, Khalil took to social media to announce that his latest tune had bagged a spot in the top global music video chart on YouTube.

Kahani Suno's melody has touched many broken hearts, including celebrated singer Aima Baig's. Other than Baig, Ahsan Khan and Maya Ali lauded Khalil's mastery.

Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno' bags a spot in Youtube's top global music video charts

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

