Election postponed in NA-85 Sargodha after candidate's death

The scheduled polls for NA-85 Sargodha on February 8 have been unexpectedly postponed, according to a notification issued by the Returning Officer, Shoaib Ahmad Niswana.

The untimely passing of candidate Sadiq Ali led to the decision to postpone the polls.

Prominent contestants in the NA-85 election, such as Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and Amir Sultan Cheema, were verified to be competing by the electoral watchdog. The constituency's revised election timetable, however, will be made public at a later time.

This postponement gives the general elections that were supposed to take place on February 8th an unusual twist.