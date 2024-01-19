Pakistan Navy vows address 'simmering issues' in maritime security

Vice Chief of Naval Staff Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami has emphasized the Pakistan Navy's commitment to addressing current simmering issues in a tangible way, aiming to ensure security in the country's maritime zones.

He made these remarks during the concluding ceremony of the inaugural Maritime Security Exercise SEA GUARD-24 in Karachi today.

During his address, he stated that the exercise aimed to review response procedures against maritime security incidents, identify gaps, and propose ways to improve the response mechanism.

Highlighting the scope of the exercise, the Vice Naval Chief mentioned that it provided an opportunity to strengthen and rejuvenate the bonds among diverse maritime stakeholders in the country, including shipping, fishing, law enforcement, and private entities, through a common platform—the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre.

Debrief Session of PN Exercise #SEAGUARD-24 held at Khi. Chief Guest VCNS V/Adm Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami underscored that this Ex demonstrates PN resolve to address prevailing maritime issues. Aim of Ex was to overview response procedures & propose ways to improve response mechanism. pic.twitter.com/hqut2UM5fb — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) January 18, 2024

Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami expressed appreciation for the efforts of all stakeholders in making the exercise a success, as it served as a platform for engaging in tactical exercises, exchanging best practices, and fostering mutual understanding.web