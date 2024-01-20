Sabina Farooq, Shahzad Sheikh to star in upcoming Ramadan special

Pakistani actors Sabina Farooq and Shahzad Sheikh are all set to bring a delightful visual treat for Pakistani audience this Ramadan. The talented duo, who will be gracing television screens for the first time, are joining forces for a highly-anticipated Ramadan special.
Sheikh and Farooq, both of whom are accomplished stars in the entertainment fraternity, carry a string of critically and commercially successful television series.
Farooq's acting as an antagonist in Tere Bin and lead role in Kabli Pulao have helped her become one of the most versatile artists with a promising career ahead. Sheikh, on the flip side, hails from a family of iconic actors in Lollywood and continued the legacy.
With their upcoming project, the actors par excellence will once again deliver a compelling narrative with their impeccable acting on the small screen.
According to media outlets, the Shahzad-Sabina starrer drama is penned by Samra Bukhari and is set to be directed by Ali Faizan.
Farooq's notable works include Tere Bin, Kabli Pulao, Janaan, Suno Chanda 2, and Log Kia Kahengay to name a few.
Sheikh, on the other hand, was recently seen in Phaans for which he won Hum Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role, Ibn-e-Hawwa, Meray Humnasheen, Tere Bina Mein Nahi, Mohabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani, and Kaarzar-e-Dua.
