Search

Lifestyle

Sabina Farooq, Shahzad Sheikh to star in upcoming Ramadan special

Noor Fatima
12:31 AM | 20 Jan, 2024
Shahzad Sheikh Sabina Farooq

Pakistani actors Sabina Farooq and Shahzad Sheikh are all set to bring a delightful visual treat for Pakistani audience this Ramadan. The talented duo, who will be gracing television screens for the first time, are joining forces for a highly-anticipated Ramadan special. 

Sheikh and Farooq, both of whom are accomplished stars in the entertainment fraternity, carry a string of critically and commercially successful television series. 

Farooq's acting as an antagonist in Tere Bin and lead role in Kabli Pulao have helped her become one of the most versatile artists with a promising career ahead. Sheikh, on the flip side, hails from a family of iconic actors in Lollywood and continued the legacy.

With their upcoming project, the actors par excellence will once again deliver a compelling narrative with their impeccable acting on the small screen.

According to media outlets, the Shahzad-Sabina starrer drama is penned by Samra Bukhari and is set to be directed by Ali Faizan.

Farooq's notable works include Tere Bin, Kabli Pulao, Janaan, Suno Chanda 2, and Log Kia Kahengay to name a few.

Sheikh, on the other hand, was recently seen in Phaans for which he won Hum Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role, Ibn-e-Hawwa, Meray Humnasheen, Tere Bina Mein Nahi, Mohabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani, and Kaarzar-e-Dua.

Sabeena Farooq's magazine cover fails to impress fashion police

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

02:23 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Fearing religious defiance, YouTube star Asad decides not to feature ...

04:09 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's star-studded reception

08:45 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

‘Abdullahpur Ka Devdas’: Sarah Khan and Bilal Abbas Khan to star ...

12:25 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

Feroze Khan shares first look of upcoming telefilm with Indian ...

07:43 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Suno Chanda 2 star Beena Chaudhary receives death threats

08:18 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

What makes a 'good' Saba Qamar? Kamli star reveals in latest video

Lifestyle

11:55 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Meet Miss America 2024 — 22-year-old US Air Force officer Madison ...

08:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah's latest public appearance ...

12:16 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Mehar Bano's Instagram reel in strappy dress draws public ...

11:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat recreates Audrey Hepburn's Breakfast at Tiffany's ...

10:12 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

IN PICTURES: Arisha Razi Khan shares candid moments from her Dholki ...

11:27 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Sunny Leone launches personalized AI clone

Advertisement

Latest

12:31 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sabina Farooq, Shahzad Sheikh to star in upcoming Ramadan special

Gold & Silver Rate

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 19 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.3 for buying and 281.5 for selling.

Euro moves up to 304.5 for buying and 307.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.3 281.5
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.67 752.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 727.36 735.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.07
Swiss Franc CHF 323.03 325.53
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:55 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 19, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: