Who will head PCB management committee after Zaka Ashraf's resignation?

LAHORE – Zaka Ashraf on Friday tendered his resignation as chairman and member of the MC to the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

In his concluding remarks, Zaka Ashraf thanked the honourable Patron PCB for the confidence and trust reposed by him and extended his best wishes and prayers for the betterment of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket.

And now everyone is wondering who would take over as head of cricket matters in the nation following Zaka Ashraf's resignation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Shah Khawar, who is currently in charge as Chief Election Commissioner, will assume leadership of the PCB. This decision is an element of the transitional procedure meant to maintain orderly operations until a new governing body is appointed.

Forming a new Board of Governors (BOG) and supervising the upcoming PCB elections would be among Shah Khawar's most important duties.