Why wasn't Ali Zafar's PSL anthem officially released by PCB?

Web Desk
11:18 PM | 19 Jan, 2024
Ali Zafar
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar says he has been dropped by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the artist to compose the official anthem for the 9th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) "due to sexual assault allegations."

Back in 2018, singer Meesha Shafi had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Zafar. Taking to platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Shafi shared her account of Zafar's misconduct.

Shafi had alleged that Zafar harassed her sexually multiple times. Zafar responded with a defamation suite worth PKR 1 billion against Shafi for slander under the Defamation Ordinance 2002. He claimed that Shafi had caused a "tremendous damage" to his "reputation, goodwill, livelihood" through "false, slanderous, and defamatory" allegations.

In December 2020, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing found the Dasht-e-Tanhai singer and eight others guilty of running a defamatory drive on social media against the Dear Zindagi actor damaging his reputation.

Although minute details of the case have remained under wraps, the Channo singer discuss the matter. The Teefa In Trouble actor appeared on The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary where he discussed the allegations and how the situation unfolded.

The Ae Dil singer said, “That one tweet by Meesha ruined my future projects. It has been 5 years and here I am, still waiting for the verdict which is pending because she [Meesha] does not show up at the court. Everything I have stated is facts, not my opinions.”

The case took a huge toll on the Jhoom singer's career which was marred by allegations. 

Most recently, the Sajna Door singer took to Platform X and wrote, “Do you think that if I did the anthem of PSL this year, it will enhance the image of the brand of PSL and PCB, deepen the connection with people, and bring more financial benefit to all stakeholders or will it prove to be otherwise?”

Zafar then asked his audience to be “honest” and that he won't mind the results. “Be honest with your votes. I have no ego and I won’t mind,” he added.

Drawing a comparison between certain individuals in power versus people of Pakistan. “I just want to see how the people of Pakistan think and what their wishes are vs a few individuals in positions of influence or power,” he further added.

In recent developments, Zafar revealed that he had actually been contacted by the Pakistan Cricket Board to create an anthem for Pakistan Super League season 9. 

After he spent two months working on the project and created three different versions at his own expense, one version was selected and the release was planned when he was unceremoniously informed that PCB can’t go ahead with the anthem. 

The PCB released the schedule of PSL 9, to be commenced on February 17 at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore. The opening match is scheduled between two-time champions and current titleholders, Lahore Qalandars, facing off Islamabad United, winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions.

Web Desk

