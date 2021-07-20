Comedian Umar Sharif moves court against third wife
Acclaimed comedian, actor and TV show host Umar Sharif has moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) against his third wife, who has been accused of fraudulently having her husband’s prime property transferred to her name.
It is worth mentioning here that Umar Sharif has been ill for a long time and the last time he appeared in the court he was on a wheelchair.
According to Umar Sharif’s lawyer, the comedian got loan from a bank in 2016 to buy an apartment in Askari 4. He says that Umar Sharif has lost his ability to remember things. During his illness, the lawyer says, Umar Sharif’s third wife Zareen Ghazal threatened him and got the Askari 4 apartment transferred to her name in December 2020.
The lawyer says Umar Sharif fears that Zareen now wants to sell out this Rs110 million apartment. The lawyer has appealed to the court to declare the gift deed that Zareen got prepared null and void.
After the hearing, the court ordered the officials concerned to stop sale of the apartment and issued notices to the parties.
Stage actress Zareen Ghazal has not yet responded to the development.
