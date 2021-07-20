Pakistan, China need to stay strong to foil enemy’s designs: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI — Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that China and Pakistan were working for peace and they needed to stay strong to thwart designs of all the forces challenging their resolve.

The statement came during the army chief's meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong at the General Headquarters, says the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army.

The Pakistan Army chief told the ambassador that both countries need to thwart the designs of those threatening their strategic partnership. He extended heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the government and the people of the Republic of China, particularly the families affected by the Dasu incident.

General Bajwa said the Pakistan Army values its relations with its time-tested friend and assured the ambassador of full support and security for the Chinese citizens working in Pakistan.

"Both agreed on the need for continuous engagement and coordination for peace and stability in the region," the military's media wing added.

Bus Plunges Into Ravine

On July 14, a bus carrying workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kohistan plunged into a ravine "after a mechanical failure resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast", a statement from the Foreign Office said.

According to the statement, Chinese workers and accompanying Pakistani staff "were proceeding to their workplace for an ongoing project".

The accident resulted in the death of 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals.

Work on Dasu hydropower project to resume soon: FO

After the development, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said work on the Dasu hydropower project would resume soon as both Pakistan and China remain committed to timely completion of the project as well as others being undertaken with the Chinese cooperation.

Responding to media queries regarding the notification by the Chinese company, the spokesperson said in a statement: “The Chinese construction company, China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) through its latest notification has declared its earlier notice, about contract termination of employment of Pakistani personnel working on Dasu Hydropower Project, null and void.”

Chaudhri said that matters regarding security and execution of the project were being looked into, and the relevant authorities from Pakistan and China have been in close contact on the same.