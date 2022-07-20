Watch – Iqra Aziz goes skydiving in Dubai

11:12 AM | 20 Jul, 2022
Watch – Iqra Aziz goes skydiving in Dubai
Source: Iqra Aziz (Instagram)
Share

DUBAI – The power couple of Pakistani showbiz, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, are currently wandering Dubai's exotic destinations to escape the exhausting work routine.

The duo regularly posts stunning pictures and videos on their Instagram handle, giving fans an insight into their lavish life.

This time around, Iqra Aziz has shared a video of her experiencing skydiving in Dubai, which has gone viral on social media.

“This is definitely the bravest thing i’ve done yet,” the Suno Chanda actress captioned the video, which shows her skydiving with the help of an instructor.

As she landed on the ground, she said that it was a wonderful and exciting experience of her life.

The video has been well-received by social media users and a series of interesting comments have been made.

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz’s romantic photos ... 11:50 AM | 29 Jun, 2022

DUBAI – Pakistani celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are quite the power couple, given Aziz is much ...

More From This Category
Bushra Iqbal requests for prayers on Chehlum of ...
10:17 AM | 20 Jul, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill to share screen alongside Anil ...
07:51 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar says he won't forgive ...
08:28 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Adnan Sami startles fans with cryptic video ...
09:07 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Falak Shabir celebrates second anniversary with ...
04:47 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
Priyanka and Nick Jonas celebrate 40th birthday ...
03:41 PM | 19 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch – Iqra Aziz goes skydiving in Dubai
11:12 AM | 20 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr