Canada's work permit targeting US visa holders shuts but with mega success

TORONTO - The Canadian government's special work permit for foreign workers is proving to be very successful, especially for United States visa holders as vindicated by the figures.
Toronto launched a special work permit for foreign workers who already have obtained an H-1B visa in the US and within two days, it received 10,000 applicants and met the target. Under this policy, visa holders can get an open work permit for up to 3 years.
The program’s 10,000 quota was filled in the first two days of the week, a spokesman for Canada’s immigration minister, Sean Fraser, confirmed and added that a whole campaign to promote this was also put to an end.
The Canadian government is targeting the US to recruit high-skilled foreigners who would move to Canada; the program was a test run and the immigration minister would now consider next steps.
'If your passport expires in less than 3 years, your work permit will expire at the same time as your passport. You can’t get an extension under this initiative, but you may be able to get one under another program,' said a statement by the government.
Each year, up to 85,000 people are selected for H-1B visas in the US which boasts corporate giants like Amazon, Facebook and others. The H-1B visa program allows US companies to employ foreigners in sectors like technology, engineering and medicine.
Usually, the most sought-after H1- B visas are issued for three years and are renewable. Workers from China and India take benefit of the visa program and improve their lives but if they are sacked from the company in the US that sponsored them, they have to find a job and be sponsored within 60 days.
Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser promoted the Canadian work permit targeting Americans last month at a time when giants like Meta, Amazon and Google are downsizing.
The Canadian work permit also includes study or work permit options for the accompanying family members of US H-1B visa holders. The work permit was made available on 16 July and was scheduled to remain in place for one year, or until immigration authorities received 10,000 applications.
The program ahs now been shut as it met the target, to the surprise of many.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.
During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.
On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.
PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
