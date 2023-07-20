Search

Immigration

Canada's work permit targeting US visa holders shuts but with mega success

Web Desk 12:07 AM | 20 Jul, 2023
Canada's work permit targeting US visa holders shuts but with mega success

TORONTO - The Canadian government's special work permit for foreign workers is proving to be very successful, especially for United States visa holders as vindicated by the figures.

Toronto launched a special work permit for foreign workers who already have obtained an H-1B visa in the US and within two days, it received 10,000 applicants and met the target. Under this policy, visa holders can get an open work permit for up to 3 years. 

The program’s 10,000 quota was filled in the first two days of the week, a spokesman for Canada’s immigration minister, Sean Fraser, confirmed and added that a whole campaign to promote this was also put to an end.

The Canadian government is targeting the US to recruit high-skilled foreigners who would move to Canada; the program was a test run and the immigration minister would now consider next steps.  

'If your passport expires in less than 3 years, your work permit will expire at the same time as your passport. You can’t get an extension under this initiative, but you may be able to get one under another program,' said a statement by the government.

Each year, up to 85,000 people are selected for H-1B visas in the US which boasts corporate giants like Amazon, Facebook and others. The H-1B visa program allows US companies to employ foreigners in sectors like technology, engineering and medicine.

Usually, the most sought-after H1- B visas are issued for three years and are renewable. Workers from China and India take benefit of the visa program and improve their lives but if they are sacked from the company in the US that sponsored them, they have to find a job and be sponsored within 60 days.

Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser promoted the Canadian work permit targeting Americans last month at a time when giants like Meta, Amazon and Google are downsizing.

The Canadian work permit also includes study or work permit options for the accompanying family members of US H-1B visa holders. The work permit was made available on 16 July and was scheduled to remain in place for one year, or until immigration authorities received 10,000 applications.

The program ahs now been shut as it met the target, to the surprise of many.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

How to apply for Schengen visa? Here's a guide about documents, fee and procedure

11:46 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

US modifies STEM work experience program: Here's what it means for students

12:25 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

UK relaxes visa requirements for foreign professionals: Here's who will benefit

10:35 PM | 17 Jul, 2023

Canada-UK sign agreement widening work opportunities: Details inside

10:09 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

Sweden's residence permit likely to change: Here's what this 'anti-immigration' proposal means

09:11 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

How to apply for Indonesia e-Visa: Procedure, cost, documents and everything explained

07:49 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Now you can fly with your pet on this private jet: Here's new service ...

12:25 AM | 20 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 19th July 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee recovers slightly against dollar after back-to-back blows in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.

During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.

On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.

PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 July 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Karachi PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Islamabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Peshawar PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Quetta PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Sialkot PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Attock PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Gujranwala PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Jehlum PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Multan PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Bahawalpur PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Gujrat PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Nawabshah PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Chakwal PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Hyderabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Nowshehra PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Sargodha PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Faisalabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Mirpur PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: