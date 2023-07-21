Janhvi Kapoor shines bright like a diamond in latest Instagram reel

The queen of fashion statements, Janhvi Kapoor, is back to steal the spotlight. Bollywood's Kapoor diva, who hails from a family of actors, is definitely solidifying herself among notable names not just in acting but also in fashion. With her 21.6 million loyal followers on Instagram, Kapoor strutting in expensive couture or casual laid-back looks become the center of attention.
Taking to Instagram, the Mili actress shared yet another carousel of breathtakingly gorgeous pictures of herself in a designer gown to die for. The Marc Bouwer iridescent gown in silver caught netizens' eyes who are obsessed with the look.
Apart from the Ganjan Saxena star's sartorial choices and her hourglass figure, the dress is special. Designed Bouwer, the silver piece was a custom vintage reissue from 1989, which featured in Harper’s Bazaar 1989 issue.
Fashion police of the internet approved the actress's gown worn at an event for the promotion of her upcoming movie Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan.
Social media users left love filled comments for the diva.
On the work front, Kapoor's upcoming projects include Bawaal, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Devara, and Ulajh in the pipeline.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 21, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.9
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.4
|77.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,700 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,930. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Karachi
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Quetta
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Attock
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Multan
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
