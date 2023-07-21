Janhvi Kapoor shines bright like a diamond in latest Instagram reel

The queen of fashion statements, Janhvi Kapoor, is back to steal the spotlight. Bollywood's Kapoor diva, who hails from a family of actors, is definitely solidifying herself among notable names not just in acting but also in fashion. With her 21.6 million loyal followers on Instagram, Kapoor strutting in expensive couture or casual laid-back looks become the center of attention.

Taking to Instagram, the Mili actress shared yet another carousel of breathtakingly gorgeous pictures of herself in a designer gown to die for. The Marc Bouwer iridescent gown in silver caught netizens' eyes who are obsessed with the look.

Apart from the Ganjan Saxena star's sartorial choices and her hourglass figure, the dress is special. Designed Bouwer, the silver piece was a custom vintage reissue from 1989, which featured in Harper’s Bazaar 1989 issue.

Fashion police of the internet approved the actress's gown worn at an event for the promotion of her upcoming movie Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Social media users left love filled comments for the diva.

On the work front, Kapoor's upcoming projects include Bawaal, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Devara, and Ulajh in the pipeline.