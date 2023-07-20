Lahore Weather Update

LAHORE – Rain is expected in Lahore and other parts of the province in the next 24-48 hours under the new spell of monsoon.

Met Office predicted widespread showers in the country’s most populous region in the ongoing week as monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrated the upper and central parts.

PMD, in its fresh advisory, said, sounds alarm for heavy downpours along with thunderstorms, and strong winds in Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, and Okara till July 23.

It further mentioned that the southern Punjab region including Multan, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan will see rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

PMD also warned of flooding in low-lying urban areas while tourists were urged to be aware of risk of landslides in vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat under the current weather system.