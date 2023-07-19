Sajid Sardpara becomes first Pakistani to scale Mt. Manaslu without oxygen supplies

Late Pakistani alpinist, Ali Sardpara's son, Sajid Sardpara followed in his father's footsteps and created history on Wednesday.

Conquering the peak of Mount Manaslu without carrying artificial oxygen supplies, Sardpara became the first Pakistani to do so.

Considered to be world’s 8th highest peak, Manaslu's 8,163 metres became Sardpara's achievement. The mountaineer's team confirmed that Sardpara successfully climbed atop Mt. Manaslu on Monday afternoon without supplemental oxygen by his side.

Luckily, Sadpara soared Manaslu before a huge avalanche stuck the climber.

Manaslu’s “true summit” grabbed attention last year when Nepali climber, MingmaG, claimed that all previous summit achievers actually left some distance from the accurate top of the mountain.

Following Mingma’s claims, several mountaineers aimed to summit Manaslu including Sardpara, Sirbaz Ali, and Shehroze Kashif.