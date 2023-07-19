Sana Khan beautifully recites Quranic verses to son Tariq Jamil

Bollywood's former actress, Sana Khan, takes the prize for the best mother! The 34-year-old star recently embraced motherhood and has been sharing candid moments from her experience with fans.

In the same fashion, Khan shared a video on Instagram as she recited the Holy Quran to her son, Saiyad Tariq Jamil.

The mother-of-one excitedly shared that she wants her son to listen to Quranic recitations from a young age.

Khan calmingly swayed her son while she recited Qur'anic verses to him.

“Introducing my baby to Quran from day 1,” she shared.

The former-Bigg Boss star announced the birth of her son on July 5, adding, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Behtareen banna hai Allah ki amanat. JazakAllah khair for your love and duas that have made our hearts and souls happy on this beautiful journey”.