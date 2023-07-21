SBP plans to launch Pakistan’s first digital currency

ISLAMABAD – State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad has said that Pakistan is working on launching the country’s first digital currency.
Talking to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, the SBP governor said that they had been in contact with the top peers from around the world in this regard.
He stated that they were in discussions with about 10 prominent central banks that had been looking into the idea and that the introduction of digital money would happen only after a full evaluation and conclusion of the project.
"Since the EU member states and institutions want to make sure they are incharge, not the private sector, as we have seen in the US, digital money has become a hot subject for politicians throughout the world," he stated.
A fresh campaign to persuade member nations and the European Parliament to support a digital version of the 20-nation common currency has been launched by European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who has made financial stability its cornerstone.
He contends that the EU must adopt the digital euro in order to avoid falling "behind the curve" in terms of international payments, private-label digital currencies, and electronic central bank money.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 21, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.9
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.4
|77.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,700 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,930. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Karachi
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Quetta
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Attock
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Multan
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,700
|PKR 2,646
