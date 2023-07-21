Search

BusinessPakistan

SBP plans to launch Pakistan’s first digital currency

Web Desk 10:20 AM | 21 Jul, 2023
SBP plans to launch Pakistan’s first digital currency
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad has said that Pakistan is working on launching the country’s first digital currency.

Talking to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, the SBP governor said that they had been in contact with the top peers from around the world in this regard.

He stated that they were in discussions with about 10 prominent central banks that had been looking into the idea and that the introduction of digital money would happen only after a full evaluation and conclusion of the project.

"Since the EU member states and institutions want to make sure they are incharge, not the private sector, as we have seen in the US, digital money has become a hot subject for politicians throughout the world," he stated.

A fresh campaign to persuade member nations and the European Parliament to support a digital version of the 20-nation common currency has been launched by European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who has made financial stability its cornerstone.

He contends that the EU must adopt the digital euro in order to avoid falling "behind the curve" in terms of international payments, private-label digital currencies, and electronic central bank money.

USD to PKR: Rupee registers fifth straight loss against dollar in interbank

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Ukrainian FM dismisses reports about supply of arms from Pakistan

08:25 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Gold price declines by Rs5,300 per tola in Pakistan

06:54 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Pakistan Navy inducts modern warships PNS Tipu Sultan, Shahjahan

06:20 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Pakistan increases electricity price by Rs1.90 per unit

02:17 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Army called in to maintain law and order across Pakistan during Muharram

02:21 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Ukraine Foreign Minister arrives in Pakistan on maiden visit

12:06 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

SBP plans to launch Pakistan’s first digital currency

10:20 AM | 21 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 21, 2023

09:00 AM | 21 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 21, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.9 293.15
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.7 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.4 77.4
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 21, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,700 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,930. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Karachi PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Islamabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Peshawar PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Quetta PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Sialkot PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Attock PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Gujranwala PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Jehlum PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Multan PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Bahawalpur PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Gujrat PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Nawabshah PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Chakwal PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Hyderabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Nowshehra PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Sargodha PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Faisalabad PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646
Mirpur PKR 222,700 PKR 2,646

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: