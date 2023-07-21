Search

Sindh imposes ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9, 10

Web Desk 10:36 AM | 21 Jul, 2023
Sindh imposes ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9, 10
KARACHI - The Sindh Home Department on Thursday imposed ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10.

The government has taken certain steps under Section 144 of the CrPC to maintain peace in Muharram.

The restriction does not apply to women, children under the age of 12, seniors, people with disabilities, journalists, police enforcement, or employees of critical services.

The holy month, which begins today (July 20), will usher in the new Islamic calendar year 1445 AH, and the Youm-e-Ashur will be held on July 29 (Saturday). 

Except for uniformed employees, police, rangers, and LEAs, the Sindh Home Department said it has also outlawed the carrying of any kind of ammunition or weapons.

Loudspeaker "misuse" has been prohibited, and individuals have been cautioned against putting up offensive posters, banners, distributing flyers, and wall chalking.

Additionally, the home department outlawed watching cable television and using VCRs in hotels and public spaces. No one should be on the roofs of houses, buildings, or other structures when a mourning procession passes through that location.

No more than five persons can congregate at once, unless they're participating in Muharram processions, majlis, or tazia.

In order to maintain security throughout the holy month of Muharram, the federal government has also authorised the deployment of military troops around the country.

Web Desk
