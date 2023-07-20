US Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole visits Sheikhupura 

SHEIKHUPURA - United States Consul General to Lahore William K. Makaneole visited the district of Sheikhupura as part of the US Consulate Lahore’s efforts to visit every district in Punjab.

Through these visits, the US Consulate Lahore aims to strengthen people-to-people ties across all of Punjab and explore economic opportunities outside Lahore, including ways to support local economic development and areas for growth within Pakistan’s tourism industry.

While visiting the new terrycloth factory of Roomi Fabrics at Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and the Fatima Fertilizer urea plant, an enterprise which started commercial production in 1971 as a joint venture between Dawood Group of Industries Pakistan and Hercules Incorporated, USA, Mr. Makaneole noted.

“In 2022, the United States imported $6 billion in Pakistani goods, while overall U.S.-Pakistan trade amounted to $9.2 billion. Leading U.S. exports to Pakistan included agriculture, chemical, and electronic products. There is great potential to expand our bilateral trade relationship and further mutual economic prosperity.”

Consul General Makaneole, in his meeting with members of the local business community at the chamber of commerce, said that “The United States has been a leading investor in Pakistan for the past 20 years, and in the past year our investments have gone up 50 per cent. While these are great numbers, there is still potential for more.”

Mr Makaneole also visited the famous Hiran Minar, a hunting reserve built during the Mughal era. “The US Mission in Pakistan is proud to work with local partners for the preservation of Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, through the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP),” said Consul General Makaneole. AFCP has funded more than 1000 projects in 133 countries, including 32 cultural preservation projects across Pakistan for a total of $7.6 million.

Mr Makaneole also met with Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura and thanked him for hosting the delegation in the district. Consul General Makaneole emphasized the importance of the U.S-Pakistan partnership for expanding people-to-people ties between the two countries. “Our countries have been good partners for over 75 years. As diverse democracies, our two nations have substantial shared interests and values, something reflected in our partnership and the many kinds of cooperation that support it,” Consul General Makaneole noted.