US Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole visits Sheikhupura 

SHEIKHUPURA - United States Consul General to Lahore William K. Makaneole visited the district of Sheikhupura as part of the US Consulate Lahore’s efforts to visit every district in Punjab.
Through these visits, the US Consulate Lahore aims to strengthen people-to-people ties across all of Punjab and explore economic opportunities outside Lahore, including ways to support local economic development and areas for growth within Pakistan’s tourism industry.
While visiting the new terrycloth factory of Roomi Fabrics at Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and the Fatima Fertilizer urea plant, an enterprise which started commercial production in 1971 as a joint venture between Dawood Group of Industries Pakistan and Hercules Incorporated, USA, Mr. Makaneole noted.
“In 2022, the United States imported $6 billion in Pakistani goods, while overall U.S.-Pakistan trade amounted to $9.2 billion. Leading U.S. exports to Pakistan included agriculture, chemical, and electronic products. There is great potential to expand our bilateral trade relationship and further mutual economic prosperity.”
Consul General Makaneole, in his meeting with members of the local business community at the chamber of commerce, said that “The United States has been a leading investor in Pakistan for the past 20 years, and in the past year our investments have gone up 50 per cent. While these are great numbers, there is still potential for more.”
Mr Makaneole also visited the famous Hiran Minar, a hunting reserve built during the Mughal era. “The US Mission in Pakistan is proud to work with local partners for the preservation of Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, through the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP),” said Consul General Makaneole. AFCP has funded more than 1000 projects in 133 countries, including 32 cultural preservation projects across Pakistan for a total of $7.6 million.
Mr Makaneole also met with Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura and thanked him for hosting the delegation in the district. Consul General Makaneole emphasized the importance of the U.S-Pakistan partnership for expanding people-to-people ties between the two countries. “Our countries have been good partners for over 75 years. As diverse democracies, our two nations have substantial shared interests and values, something reflected in our partnership and the many kinds of cooperation that support it,” Consul General Makaneole noted.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.
During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.
On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.
PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
