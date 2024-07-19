Kashmiris observe 'Accession to Pakistan Day'

Kashmiris around the world observed "Accession to Pakistan Day" on Friday, with a renewed pledge to continue their struggle for the right to self-determination.

On July 19, 1947, Kashmiri representatives unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar. The resolution called for accession based on the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and their religious, geographical, cultural, and economic proximity to Pakistan.

The Accession to Pakistan Day is observed by Kashmiris annually to renew their pledge to complete the merger. The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) government has declared a public holiday on this occasion to facilitate public participation in special programs.

“Wide-scale programs have been organized to observe the day throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK),” reported Pakistani state-run APP news agency.

Pakistan advocates for the right of self-determination for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and urges New Delhi to hold a plebiscite in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

This observance comes at a time when Indian-occupied Kashmir has seen an increase in violence. Four Indian soldiers were killed and at least six others were wounded in gunbattles with Kashmiri freedom fighters in the region, according to a senior police officer earlier this month. Prior to that, two soldiers and six Kashmiri freedom fighters were killed in two separate gunbattles in the Kulgam district.

Freedom fighter groups have been waging a struggle since 1989, demanding either independence for the territory or its merger with Pakistan. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers, and rebels.