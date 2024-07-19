TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud's leaked audio call exposes terror group's Pakistan plans

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is determined to plunge the country into chaos with plans to bomb educational institutions, healthcare facilities and the homes of military and police officers.

These alarming terror plans were uncovered after a phone call from Noor Wali Mehsud, the head of the banned TTP, instructing his operatives to carry out attacks in Pakistan, according to security sources cited by some Pakistani media outlets.

This development reinforces Islamabad's stance that Afghan soil is being used to launch terrorist attacks in Pakistan. Numerous TTP leaders, including Noor Wali, are reportedly hiding in regions of Afghanistan bordering Pakistan and are orchestrating local terror networks responsible for most of the attacks in Pakistan.

The other voices in the audio call have been identified as local commanders Ahmad Hussain Mehsud, also known as Ghat Haji, and Saqib Gandapur.

The call centers around Noor Wali Mehsud's directives on how to destabilize the security situation in the country. In the conversation, he outlines two main methods for disrupting peace and order in Pakistan.

The first method suggested by the TTP leader is to bomb government schools or hospitals. He instructs his men to carry out attacks on one or two schools or hospitals without claiming responsibility.

The second method discussed by the TTP chief involves destroying the homes of police officers and soldiers.

During the call, Noor Wali instructs his lieutenants to keep the conversation confidential and ensure that no one else is aware of the plan. He emphasizes that if questioned, he should not be linked to the operations and nothing should be traced back to the TTP.

Ahmad Hussain, affirming the TTP chief’s deadly plans, is heard telling Gandapur to target the homes of high-ranking police, army, and FC officials with bombs and to secretly close down or blow up schools without taking credit for the attacks.

