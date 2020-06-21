Solar eclipse 'Ring of fire' in Pakistan today— time, places, how and when to watch

LAHORE - Solar eclipse in Pakistan has begun today (Sunday) during which the sun appeared like a circle or ring of light.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) notified on Saturday that "The eclipse will be visible in many countries of Africa and Asia, including Pakistan, wherein some parts, partial and complete halo of light will be seen" .

A solar eclipse is visible in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and some other major cities across the country.

Solar eclipse time

According to The Met department, the eclipse will start at 8:40am and would end at 2:34pm across the country. However, it will start at 9:26am in Karachi, would reach its peak at 11:40am, and would end at 12:46pm in the provincial capital city.

How to watch

It is advisable for everyone to watch the eclipse using safety measures. "Because the Sun is so incredibly bright, it is still too bright to look at with unprotected eyes," an expert said. "You need safe solar viewing glasses or special filters for use with telescopes or binoculars."

Do's during a solar eclipse

View the sun only through special filter glasses made specifically for safe solar viewing

While using the solar eclipse glasses, first position yourself towards the east direction put the glasses on your eyes then turn towards the sun to observe the eclipse

Use only metallic body telescopes and eyepieces to observe the eclipse. don't use plastic ones

Don'ts during the solar eclipse

Don't ever look at the sun without proper eye protection

Don't view the sun through sunglasses of any type (single or multiple pairs)

Don't fit any filter to a telescope without first checking it thoroughly for damage

Don't look at the sun with filters made from photographic film, or any combination of photographic filters, crossed polarisers

Don't look at the sun with gelatin filters, cds, cd-roms, or smoked glass

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, but the type of eclipse that unfolds depends on how far away the moon is from the Earth.

Experts had warned people not to look directly at the sun without any protective eye apparatus as it could damage eyesight. The radiation would be much more direct than it was during the last solar eclipse that occurred earlier.