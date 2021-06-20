IG says Punjab Police to be purged of policemen using drugs

LAHORE — Punjab Police Inspector General Inam Ghani has said that steps are being taken to purge the force of the black sheep using drugs.

It has been decided to do health profiling of police officers and personnel so that the police force could be purged of the black sheep using drugs under Prime Minister's Police Reforms Programme, he said.

The IG directed the IAB to tighten the noose around the officers and officials suspected of using drugs. He said that any person using drugs would not be part of the Punjab Police in any capacity. If any officer or official of the Punjab Police is found using drugs during health profiling, departmental and legal action would also be taken against them.

In order to make the process of health profiling transparent and purposeful, he said, command and field officers should monitor the process and use all possible means to identify the officers and personnel involved in this act. He said that officers and personnel identified during the health profiling should be subjected to drug tests from authentic and standard health laboratories.