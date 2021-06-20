Pakistan soldier martyred in exchange of fire with TTP terrorists in North Waziristan
Two militants were killed by troops: ISPR
12:18 AM | 20 Jun, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Two terrorists were killed by Pakistani troops during an exchange of gunfire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan on Saturday, the military's media wing said late on Saturday.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an Army patrol targeted a hideout of banned TTP during search operations in Datta Khel area.
During a fierce exchange of fire, a Pakistani soldier also embrace martyrdom. He was identified as Naik Nazakat Khan.
More to follow
