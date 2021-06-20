Pakistan soldier martyred in exchange of fire with TTP terrorists in North Waziristan

Two militants were killed by troops: ISPR
Web Desk
12:18 AM | 20 Jun, 2021
Pakistan soldier martyred in exchange of fire with TTP terrorists in North Waziristan
Share

RAWALPINDI – Two terrorists were killed by Pakistani troops during an exchange of gunfire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan on Saturday, the military's media wing said late on Saturday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an Army patrol targeted a hideout of banned TTP during search operations in Datta Khel area.

During a fierce exchange of fire, a Pakistani soldier also embrace martyrdom. He was identified as Naik Nazakat Khan.

More to follow

More From This Category
Pakistani TikToker remanded in police custody ...
12:11 AM | 20 Jun, 2021
PM Imran congratulates newly-elected Iranian ...
10:12 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
Primary schools in Sindh to open from Monday
09:17 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
Sindh extends closure of marriage halls, cinemas ...
03:15 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
Ebrahim Raisi elected new Iran president
01:47 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
Driver of Parliamentary Secretary commits ...
01:18 PM | 19 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani TikToker remanded in police custody over fraud with 'Ertugrul’
12:11 AM | 20 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr