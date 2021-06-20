Pakistani TikToker remanded in police custody over fraud with 'Ertugrul’
LAHORE – A man allegedly involved in cheating Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essayed the role of Ertugrul in hit TV series Dirilis:Ertugrul, has been remanded to CIA police for two days.
Police produced Mian Kashif Zameer, a popular TikToker from Punjab, before Judicial Magistrate Rehman Elahi in Cantt courts on Saturday.
According to the investigation officer, the police had registered a case against the accused on a complaint of Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan.
Zameer invited the Turkish actor to Pakistan but failed to pay him, he told the court. Adding that Zameer gave fake cheques of Rs 80 million to the Turkish actor, the IO submitted that the Turkish actor did not complete his visit and left Pakistan.
Meanwhile, in another fraud case, the court ordered to send the TikToker to jail on judicial remand.
Earlier this year, Mr. Altan revealed the reason behind the termination of the contract as Kashif Zameer did not 'fulfill any of the conditions under it.'
The 41-year-old actor also expressed displeasure over the false statements and misinformation given by Zameer.
A press statement by the Ertugrul star stated, “Kashif Zameer has not fulfilled any of the conditions despite the period given under the agreement. The company failed to pay even half of the amount as per the agreement. I have not any association with, Sialkot-based businessman, Kashif Zameer anymore."
LAHORE – Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan on Monday finally revealed the cancellation of his agreement with a ...
