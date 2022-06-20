Adnan Siddiqui boycotts US event over invitation to Indian celebrities amid blasphemy incidents

Adnan Siddiqui boycotts US event over invitation to Indian celebrities amid blasphemy incidents
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s legend actor Adnan Siddiqui has refused to attend an event arranged by an association in the US after he learnt that some India artists have also been invited.

The Meray Pass Tum Ho actor shared the development on Twitter, stating that recent incidents of blasphemy in India are the main reasons behind his decision.

Earlier this month, leaders of the India’s ruling BJP made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), sparking wide condemnation from across the Muslim world.

Siddiqui said that the event was arranged by the Association of Physicians of Pakistan Descent of North America.

“In solidarity with countless Muslims around the world, I won’t be attending APPNA event in US where some Indian artists are invited too. Nothing against the artistes but my conscience doesn’t allow me to overlook the humiliation of revered Prophet (PBUH) by Indian leaders,” he wrote.

Earlier, Shaan Shahid lashed out at Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amir Khan for remaining silent on the blasphemy incidents in India.

