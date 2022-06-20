Celebrities raises concerns over decision to exhume Aamir Liaquat Hussain's body

Pakistani celebrities have expressed their concerns about an court order to perform post-mortem examination of the dead body of famed TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Last week, the judicial magistrate East issued orders in this regard on a petition filed by a citizen named Abdul Ahad, who said that autopsy must be performed to determine the cause of sudden death of the televangelist.

Taking to Twitter, Ushan Shah wrote: “Let the man rest. Exhuming his body will just torture his kids more, they’ve gone through enough”.

Pakistan’s veteran actress Bushra Ansari also raised voice against the court orders regarding exhumation of Aamir Liaquat’s body to perform autopsy.

She also held social media trolling responsible for the death of the TV host, adding: “Social media is one of the major curses”.

Talking about the court orders, she said that the deceased persons should not be disgraced anymore. Ansari said that Aamir Liaquat’s children are fighting on many fronts and they should not be tortured further.

Waseem Badam also expressed concerns over the post-mortem orders.

جبکہ ایک مجسٹریٹ کے ہی حکم کے بعد ان کی پوسٹ مورٹم کے بغیر تدفین کی گئی۔

Liaquat, a former PTI MNA from a Karachi constituency, was found dead at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the seaside metropolis on June 9. A number of showbiz celebrities, politicians, and influencers have expressed shock, grief, and offered condolences to his family.

At that time, police also called for the post-mortem examination but the family members of the deceased had refused to allow it.