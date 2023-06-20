ECP shares details of preparations being made for general elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said it has completed the purchase of necessary election material and paper for the ballot papers and stored these things securely.
An ECP meeting was held on Monday with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Raja Sikandar Sultan in the chair. The ECP secretary briefed the meeting about the arrangements made by the ECP so far in preparation for the upcoming general elections. The meeting was informed that the ECP has completed the following arrangements for the general elections:
1. Required election material and paper for ballot papers has been purchased and stored securely
2. Draft list of polling stations has been prepared that will be handed over to returning officers immediately after they are notified
3. The last date for registration, deletion and correction of votes has been set as July 13, 2023
4. District returning officers, returning officers and assistant returning officers would be notified on time
5. A data bank has been set up for deployment of polling staff
6. The ECP is in full coordination with the federal government, provincial governments and the relevant state institutions
The ECP expressed its satisfaction at the arrangements made for the upcoming general election so far and directed the officials to hold the elections on time.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.
Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
