ECP shares details of preparations being made for general elections

Web Desk 12:55 AM | 20 Jun, 2023
ECP shares details of preparations being made for general elections
Source: File photo

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said it has completed the purchase of necessary election material and paper for the ballot papers and stored these things securely. 

An ECP meeting was held on Monday with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Raja Sikandar Sultan in the chair. The ECP secretary briefed the meeting about the arrangements made by the ECP so far in preparation for the upcoming general elections. The meeting was informed that the ECP has completed the following arrangements for the general elections: 

1.  Required election material and paper for ballot papers has been purchased and stored securely 

2.  Draft list of polling stations has been prepared that will be handed over to returning officers immediately after they are notified

3.  The last date for registration, deletion and correction of votes has been set as July 13, 2023

4.  District returning officers, returning officers and assistant returning officers would be notified on time

5.  A data bank has been set up for deployment of polling staff

6.  The ECP is in full coordination with the federal government, provincial governments and the relevant state institutions 

The ECP expressed its satisfaction at the arrangements made for the upcoming general election so far and directed the officials to hold the elections on time. 

